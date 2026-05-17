Power ministry working on tariff redesign, tweaking fixed charges

For residential consumers, a rise in fixed charges could affect small, low-income, and rural households that use less electricity but would still face high monthly bills.
As a solution to the problem, discoms have proposed progressively increasing fixed cost recovery over the next five years, by 2030, to target 25 per cent for domestic and agriculture categories, and 100 per cent for industry, commercial, and institutional categories.
They have also suggested shifting all states to standardised two-part tariffs, charging low-tension consumers in “Rs per kilowatt per month” and high-tension categories in “Rs per kilovolt ampere per month”.