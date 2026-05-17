Power ministry working on tariff redesign, tweaking fixed charges

The Union power ministry is working on developing a national framework for rationalisation of fixed charges in power tariffs and the redesign of retail tariffs to smoothen the recovery of fixed costs by distribution utilities.

The basic idea is to address the gap that currently exists between the fixed costs incurred by discoms and the fixed charges recovered from consumers based on the approval of the respective state electricity regulator.

Discoms pay fixed capacity charges regardless of power drawn, and recovering these costs through variable energy sales creates liquidity crises during periods of low demand, such as cool summers or economic downturns.

“This gap highlights a structural divergence between cost and tariff recovery mechanisms. This is an issue because relying on energy charges to recover fixed costs creates volume risk and stranded costs for discoms,” AIDA told the ministry in its report.

While fixed costs, including thermal generator payments and transmission costs, account for up to 56 per cent of a discom’s total annual revenue requirement (ARR), fixed charges currently contribute only 9 per cent of their total revenue.

The discussions also seek to address the issue of a sharp increase in fixed charges, which can have several unintended consequences. For industrial consumers, especially those with low load factors, higher fixed charges may significantly raise total electricity bills and reduce competitiveness.

Further, hiding fixed costs in energy charges prevents cost-to-serve pricing, causing high-consumption users to heavily subsidise the infrastructure costs of consumers who have high contract demands but low actual usage.

Similarly, when high-paying industrial or residential consumers shift to captive power or open access, they reduce their energy consumption but remain reliant on the grid, leaving discoms with unrecovered “stranded” fixed costs for their infrastructure.

For residential consumers, a rise in fixed charges could affect small, low-income, and rural households that use less electricity but would still face high monthly bills.

As a solution to the problem, discoms have proposed progressively increasing fixed cost recovery over the next five years, by 2030, to target 25 per cent for domestic and agriculture categories, and 100 per cent for industry, commercial, and institutional categories.