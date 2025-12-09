Private equity, venture capital investments touch a decade-high: Report

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India have surged to their highest levels in a decade, signalling renewed confidence in the country’s long-term growth potential, according to a new research report by financial services firm Equirus Capital. It said that financial sponsors executed 1,761 deals between January and November 2025, surpassing the previous record of 1,726 deals in 2021.

Notably, India has consistently recorded over 1,000 PE/VC deals every year for the past 10 years. The report noted that, in addition to the deal count, investment value has also climbed. In calendar year 2025, to date, PE/VC investments worth $34 billion have been recorded, up 54 per cent over the $22 billion deployed in 2024. The average deal size, too, grew from $34.4 million in 2024 to $41.6 million in 2025.