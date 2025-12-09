One-fifth of 365 shopping centres have become ghost malls: Knight Frank

Nearly one-fifth of 365 shopping centres have slipped into derelict status, also called ghost malls, where more than half the mall has no tenants, but they have the potential to unlock over Rs 350 crore in rentals, according to a report by realty consultancy firm Knight Frank.

The report stated that across 365 shopping centres surveyed by the real estate consultancy, translating into 134 million square feet (msf) of overall stock, 74 have been classified as ghost assets representing 15.5 msf of dormant retail potential. Apart from high vacancy rates, several assets are seeing weak tenant curation, ageing infrastructure and declining relevance.

“Within this pool, 15 centres with a combined area of 4.8 million sq ft have been identified as high-potential assets that could deliver as much as Rs 357 crore in annual rental revenues if reinvigorated effectively,” the report said. The trend is not limited to smaller cities or emerging markets, with Tier-I cities accounting for 11.9 msf, or around 75 per cent, of the dormant stock, creating the potential for redevelopment and acquisitions by mall developers wanting to gain scale. “Of the shortlisted assets with clear reinvigoration potential, Tier-I cities hold an opportunity of Rs 236 crore in annual rentals, while Tier-II cities add another Rs 121 crore to the reinvigoration landscape,” the report added.

The trend indicates that even some of the country’s earliest and most established malls have struggled to keep pace with changing consumer expectations, shifting brand strategies and the evolution of modern, experience-led retail formats. Calling this a substantial opportunity for developers and investors, Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said that India’s retail sector is entering a defining phase of growth, supported by strong consumption and a clear shift towards high-quality organised retail formats. “With Grade A malls operating at only 5.7 per cent vacancy and several Tier-II cities demonstrating strong absorption trends, the sector is exceptionally well placed for future expansion,” he added.