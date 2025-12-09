Google India says microdrama boom won't dent YouTube Shorts viewership

With the average attention span of viewers in constant decline, paving the way for a rise in demand for short-form content, Google India doesn’t see a surge in microdrama content challenging its YouTube Shorts viewership.

What does Google India say about microdrama and YouTube Shorts reach?

Google India’s head of media and entertainment, Manish Dhamankar, said YouTube Shorts and microdrama platforms together have a reach of around 650 million users in India, driving a broader ecosystem for short-form storytelling, as 60 per cent of Indians increasingly seek relaxing content across multiple platforms in the evening, citing the company’s recent survey. He added that India’s media and entertainment industry is highly fragmented, with users using about 6.5 streaming platforms on average for content consumption. This extends to microdramas, where 63 per cent of viewers use two to three apps and 17 per cent use more than five apps, as per Google’s and Qualtrics Survey 2025.

“YouTube is the gateway for discovery for a lot of this content. It is one of the top five sources of discovery for OTT content, as per the study that we did. This is why even platforms that are standalone OTT and microdrama apps are leveraging the scale and personalisation of YouTube to make their content discoverable. I believe all of us co-exist, and there is enough audience demand for all of them to co-exist,” said Dhamankar. How is connected TV shaping short-form consumption in India? YouTube also has a vast reach across about 75 million users in India through the connected TV (CTV) segment. This comes at a time when many episodic microdramas are already consumed on YouTube Shorts. He added that microdrama has become a major emerging phenomenon in India’s media and entertainment space, with strong user, company and venture capital demand.

Which microdrama platforms is Google India working with? This follows over 250 million installs in this category this year, while November saw five of the top 10 free entertainment apps being Indian microdrama apps. Some of the microdrama platforms that Google India is working with in this segment are Dashverse, which produced India’s first AI-powered microdrama, and platforms such as Quick TV, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ Bullet, and Pocket TV for advertisements. Which AI tools are microdrama platforms using to scale production? He highlighted that through its artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as Gemini (used for ideas and research), NanoBanana (used for storyboarding and realistic images), Veo 3 (video production and post-production), and Chirp (audio generation, multi-language dubbing), it has helped microdrama platforms such as Dashverse scale production capacity. Meanwhile, Zee5 used Google’s AI tool called the ViGenAir solution to achieve a 95 per cent reduction in editing costs and cut the time-to-market for its content trailers. Citing EY’s report, he added that AI can increase revenue by 10 per cent and reduce production costs by around 10 per cent for the media and entertainment industry.

What is YouTube’s pitch to filmmakers and creators? On enabling other content creators or filmmakers to launch their films on YouTube, Dhamankar noted that YouTube has always been a creator-first platform. “YouTube is a platform where we give this platform for users or directors or producers to kind of distribute their content, and the personalisation that we have or the sheer reach that we have, as well as the way of reaching out to the relevant users with the relevant content, helps this content get discovered by the target audience as well. That is something that we provide, and we really encourage content creators to use our platform to distribute their content,” he added.