Telangana Rising Global Summit sees deals worth ₹5.39 trillion in 2 days

From Reliance's wildlife conservation initiative Vantara to the Rs 10,000 crore integrated township and film studio by Bollywood actor Salman Khan ’s Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd, the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad has witnessed investment deals to the tune of Rs 5.39 trillion.

Day two of the summit witnessed investments of around Rs 2.49 trillion, spread across information technology, green energy, sports, and tourism, among others.

Infrakey DC Parks has proposed a major strategic investment in Telangana to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) and an AI-driven hyperscale data centre campus. The 1-gigawatt data park may see an investment of around Rs 70,000 crore.

Some of the key investments on the day came in the pharmaceutical sector, with Biological E lining up a Rs 3,500 crore expansion of large-scale vaccine, research and development, and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) facilities; Bharat Biotech 's Rs 1,000 crore unit; Aurobindo Pharma 's Rs 2,000 crore plan to expand its capabilities in complex generics, injectables, oral solid formulations, biosimilars, and biologics; and Granules India's Rs 1,200 crore investment for the manufacturing of peptides. JCK Infra Projects also came up with plans for a Rs 9,000 crore data centre facility and ancillary infrastructure. AGP Group proposed a 1 GW data centre campus and BESS (battery energy storage system) facility with an investment of Rs 6,750 crore.

Vantara formalised its partnership with the Government of Telangana to establish a world-class wildlife conservatory and night safari. Designed as a flagship conservation and experiential tourism project, the initiative aims to elevate India’s wildlife rehabilitation ecosystem while offering globally benchmarked visitor experiences. The proposed conservatory will integrate scientific wildlife care, research, habitat restoration and public education through immersive exhibits and guided night-safari experiences. Vantara’s model places emphasis on ethical animal welfare practices, advanced veterinary care, and conservation research — making it far more than a tourism attraction. At Bharat Future City, Vantara’s team presented the conceptual masterplan, sustainability ethos and proposed ecological impact assessment framework. They emphasised that site selection and habitat design will be undertaken with scientific oversight to ensure minimal ecological disturbance.