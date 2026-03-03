Private firms lead public peers in share of women directors, shows data

Private companies have fared better than their public counterparts on gender diversity on their boards, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
’ latest monthly information bulletin data for January 2026 showed. While only 20 per cent of directors in public companies were women, the number was higher at 29 per cent in private companies, as of January 31, 2026.
Out of the total number of directors registered in India in January 2026, 68 per cent were male and the remaining 32 per cent were female. While the number of new registrations for director identification numbers has been going up year on year, the proportion of new men versus women directors has remained unchanged for at least the last four years.