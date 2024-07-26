Progress or distress? Track the rise of women-led informal businesses

This comes even as more women have set up their own small unincorporated businesses after the pandemic, shows a Business Standard analysis of data from a government survey seen as a proxy for the informal economy. The share of female-owned proprietary ventures in unincorporated businesses increased to 22.9 per cent in 2022-23. It was 19.5 per cent share in a similar survey conducted in 2015-16. The increase is in both urban and rural areas.

The government will encourage women’s participation in the workforce through skilling programmes, and it will promote market access for women self-help group enterprises, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises covers non-agricultural establishments in manufacturing, trade, and ‘other services’. It considers businesses not registered as companies and is one way to understand India’s informal economy. The survey defines a proprietary establishment as one where a single individual is the sole owner of an establishment. Such individuals comprise 95 per cent of unincorporated businesses covered by the survey, and much of the gender data is for proprietary units.