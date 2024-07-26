Dilip Kumar's sea-view Pali Hill property sold for a whopping Rs 172 cr

In one of the largest real estate deals in Mumbai’s Pali Hill neighbourhood, Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s sea-view triplex apartment has been sold for a staggering Rs 172 crore. The property fetched an impressive Rs 1.81 lakh per square foot. This development follows months after his lavish bungalow plot was redeveloped into a luxury building.

Construction company Apco Infratech Private Ltd has purchased the property. The apartment, which spans the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building, has a carpet area of 9,527 square feet and is valued at Rs 155 crore. The stamp duty for the transaction amounted to Rs 9.3 crore, and the registration fee was Rs 30,000, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey[dot]com. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The redeveloped building will feature a 2,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar, along with 4- and 5-BHK luxury apartments. Situated on the ground floor, the museum will be curated in consultation with his wife, Saira Banu.

Legal dispute

The property has been the subject of a prolonged legal battle. Dilip Kumar had acquired the rights to the property from one Hasan Chamruddin, who held the property on a 999-year lease from the Khatau Trust. The family intended to redevelop the property, but an eviction notice from the successors of the Khatau Trust in 2014 led to a legal dispute.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were residing at Saira Nivas bungalow when this dispute arose. However, in 2017, the couple won the case, and Saira Banu shared that they had received the keys to the bungalow from the Mumbai Police. Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021. In 2023, it was reported that the property would be demolished to make way for a luxurious tower.