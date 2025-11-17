Home / Industry / News / Pumped storage projects key to meeting rising power needs: Khattar

Pumped storage projects key to meeting rising power needs: Khattar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said pumped storage projects (PSPs) can play a critical role by storing surplus green power and meeting electricity demand during non-solar hours.

India is currently a power-surplus nation, however, excess renewable energy capacity remains under utilised due to limited capacity tie-ups, he noted.

The remarks came at a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, a statement issued by the Ministry of Power said.

The power minister urged the Members of the Committee to engage with states to consider withdrawal of charges such as Green Energy cess, water tax, and reservoir lease fees, to accelerate the development of PSPs.

As per the ministry, around 224 GW PSP has been identified. Of this, ten PSPs with a total capacity of around 7 GW have been commissioned, another ten PSPs of about 12 GW capacity are under construction and fifty-six PSPs with a capacity of about 78 GW are at various stages of planning and development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

