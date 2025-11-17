Azimuth AI, Cyient unveils India's first-gen IP powered silicon chip

Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductor on Monday announced the launch of 'ARKA GKT-1', billed as India's first-generation intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip designed for high-efficiency edge AI and smart energy applications.
The chip, unveiled by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks a key milestone in India's strides towards self-reliance and underscores its ambitions to evolve into a hub for semiconductor design and tech innovation, entrenched deeply into global value chains.
Developed by Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductors, ARKA GKT-1 integrates multi-core custom computing, advanced analogue sensing, memory and intelligent power management into a single, energy-efficient System on a Chip (SoC).
Tailored for smart utilities, advanced metering, battery management, smart cities and industrial automation, it brings real-time intelligence while maintaining low power consumption.
This first-generation platform is built on Azimuth AI's Software-Defined Silicon architecture, combined with Cyient Semiconductors' mixed-signal, power, and low-energy ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) expertise, delivering a flexible, silicon foundation for domestic and global markets.
"It showcases India's capability to design and develop world-class semiconductor technologies for critical global industries. This milestone reflects our nation's accelerating progress toward self-reliance, advanced manufacturing, and leadership in next-generation chip innovation," Vaishnaw said.
Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient Semiconductors, sees it as a defining leap in India's semiconductor journey.
"This program exemplifies a true custom ASIC turnkey solution, where we collaborate with innovative companies like Azimuth AI to develop cutting-edge products, taking on design through fab, OSAT management, and final chip delivery," Bodanapu said.
Azimuth AI founder and CEO Praveen Yasarapu said: "ARKA GKT-1 is the realisation of our vision to bring intelligent, low-power silicon to the edge. It addresses high-growth markets, such as smart utilities, energy management, battery systems, and industrial intelligence".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
