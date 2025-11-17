India's sugar output rises 48% as more mills begin crushing: Industry body

India's sugar production has gathered pace, with mills producing 1.05 million metric tons of sugar since the 2025/26 season began on October 1, marking a 48% increase from the same period last year, a leading industry body said on Monday.

A total of 325 sugar mills across the country have started operations so far, up sharply from 144 mills operating during the corresponding period a year earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said.

The country's net sugar production in the new season is expected to rise to 31.5 million tons, even after diverting 3.5 million tons for ethanol production, as cane supplies have improved, the NFCSF said in a statement.