Home / Industry / News / India's sugar output rises 48% as more mills begin crushing: Industry body

India's sugar output rises 48% as more mills begin crushing: Industry body

India's sugar consumption is estimated at around 29 million tons, which could allow New Delhi to export 2 million to 2.5 million tons of sugar in the new season, the NFCSF said

Sugar
A total of 325 sugar mills across the country have started operations so far, up sharply from 144 mills operating during the corresponding period a year earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's sugar production has gathered pace, with mills producing 1.05 million metric tons of sugar since the 2025/26 season began on October 1, marking a 48% increase from the same period last year, a leading industry body said on Monday. 
A total of 325 sugar mills across the country have started operations so far, up sharply from 144 mills operating during the corresponding period a year earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said. 
The country's net sugar production in the new season is expected to rise to 31.5 million tons, even after diverting 3.5 million tons for ethanol production, as cane supplies have improved, the NFCSF said in a statement. 
India's sugar consumption is estimated at around 29 million tons, which could allow New Delhi to export 2 million to 2.5 million tons of sugar in the new season, it added. 
The world's second biggest sugar producer last week allowed mills to export 1.5 million tons of sugar in the new season.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Azimuth AI, Cyient unveils India's first-gen IP powered silicon chip

Premium

South Eastern Coalfields launches Coal India's first paste filling project

Experts urge India to create clear rules and SOPs for autonomous vehicles

One-fourth of Indian firms surveyed report cyber losses: PwC report

Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Study

Topics :Industry Newssugar millsSugar Output

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story