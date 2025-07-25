Mobile PLI created 130,000 direct jobs till Jun 2025: MoS IT Prasada

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, mainly meant for mobile phone production, has created 1.3 lakh direct jobs till June 2025, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the scheme has attracted cumulative investment of ₹12,390 crore and achieved cumulative production of ₹8.44 trillion.

"India has transformed itself from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. India is now the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world. The PLI Scheme has significantly boosted investment, production, exports, and job creation in India's electronics sector," Prasada said.