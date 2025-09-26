Home / Industry / News / Quick commerce firms roll out festive incentives for delivery partners

Quick commerce firms roll out festive incentives for delivery partners

Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart plan higher payouts and bonuses during Navratri to retain riders and expand fleets amid peak festive demand

Food delivery
During the Navratri weeks, which began on September 22, Eternal-owned Blinkit introduced at least a 20 per cent incentive on a delivery partner’s daily earnings. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s top quick-commerce platforms, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart, are preparing to roll out festive benefits for their delivery partners. The benefits, which include higher payouts and special incentives, are designed to ramp up fleet capacity and meet the spike in demand during the festive season.
 
A report by The Economic Times mentioned that several gig workers, shopkeepers, and analysts confirmed that these companies are offering additional incentives to retain delivery partners, as demand is expected to peak during the season. 
 
During the Navratri weeks, which began on September 22, Eternal-owned Blinkit introduced at least a 20 per cent incentive on a delivery partner’s daily earnings. The exact payout varies for each rider, depending on their individual daily income.
 
Meanwhile, Zepto and Instamart are also in discussions to roll out further benefits for their delivery partners. A Zepto fleet manager told The Economic Times that deliberations on Navratri season incentives are currently underway and benefits will soon be shared with workers.

How much do delivery partners earn?

The earnings of delivery partners vary depending on the platform. According to the report, their average monthly earnings rose to nearly ₹28,000 in mid-2025, up from ₹21,000 in 2021. During the festive season, these earnings can rise to as much as ₹50,000, reflecting a 10–15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. 
 
For example, Zepto offers a daily incentive scheme where a delivery partner can earn nearly ₹134 extra by completing around 15 special orders in a day, and up to ₹282 for delivering close to 30 orders.
 
Platforms frequently introduce and withdraw such incentive schemes in response to customer demand. Typically, delivery partners are incentivised to remain online during peak demand hours such as 7–11 am and 5–8 pm, especially in the quick commerce segment.

Festivals mean more work, less pay

However, staffing and hiring platform TeamLease points out that the festive season brings an increase in orders but often shrinking earnings for gig workers. Delivery partners in cities like Bengaluru experience 12–15 hour shifts, rising order volumes, and falling per-order payouts. While platforms expand hiring during these periods, workers often face fatigue, low pay, and unstable income.
 
Compared to regular shifts of 8–10 hours, festive season shifts stretch to 12–14 hours. The longer working hours are crucial to unlock surge bonuses and to meet higher delivery targets.

Festive season to add 216,000 jobs

TeamLease also noted that festive hiring in 2025 is expected to ease. India’s festive hiring, which had touched a 45 per cent Y-o-Y increase in 2021, has steadily moderated over the past five years. In 2025, festive hiring is projected to rise by only 15–20 per cent Y-o-Y, generating over 216,000 temporary roles across sectors.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flying off the shelves: Duty-free liquor sales at Indian airports rise 13%

Premium

Commercial tribunals' case backlog ties up 7.5% of India's GDP: Study

Time spent watching Snapchat content doubles in India in two years

At UP trade show, PM speaks of strong, time-tested India-Russia ties

India's logistics cost pegged at 7.97% of GDP, says DPIIT report

Topics :festive season salefestive seasonCashless deliveryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story