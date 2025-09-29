Quick commerce order volumes soar 85% in festive week: Unicommerce

Quick commerce (qcom) order volumes saw an over 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase during the first week of the festive season sale, according to an analysis by e-commerce enablement software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce. In comparison, e-commerce order volumes rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y.

The trend highlights the growing consumer preference for faster deliveries, positioning qcom as a key growth driver in this year’s festive sales. The comparison accounts for the corresponding six-day period last year (starting 26 September 2024) with this year’s sale period, which began on different dates across platforms. The analysis is based on over 40 million transactions processed by Unicommerce’s flagship platform Uniware during the first festive sale week in both years.

Category-wise growth drivers Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), led by healthy foods, were among the key categories driving growth. This was followed by beauty and wellness, health and pharma, which saw strong demand for nutraceuticals and supplements. Electronics, particularly home appliances and home décor products, also contributed significantly to the surge in order volumes. With integrations across sales channels, brand websites recorded a 31 per cent increase in volumes. This growth was driven by the beauty and wellness segment, including makeup, personal care and hygiene products. The fashion category, led by apparel and jewellery, also recorded strong growth, the company said in a statement.