Only 10% consumers see full GST benefit, 3 in 10 see cuts on food: Report

GST reform 2.0: What changed
- GST on packaged food items like paneer, milk, and certain medicines reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent or even nil.
- GST on larger consumer electronics, including air-conditioners, refrigerators, and large TV screens, cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
- Gym memberships and other services now attract a lower 5 per cent tax rate, down from 18 per cent.
Survey findings: Who’s gaining, who’s missing out?
1. Packaged food products
2. Medicines
3. White Goods, appliances, and electronics
4. Vehicles
Why aren’t consumers seeing price cuts?
Survey questions
|Questions
|Responses
|Full Benefit
|Partial Benefit
|No Benefit
|No Response
|Packaged Food Products: "Did you pay less after the GST reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent?"
|10 per cent
|21 per cent
|47 per cent
|21 per cent
|Medicines: "Did you pay less after the GST reduction from 18 per cent/12 per cent to 5 per cent?"
|10 per cent
|24 per cent
|62 per cent
|4 per cent
|Appliances / Electronics: "Did you pay less after the GST reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent?"
|34 per cent
|33 per cent
|33 per cent
|-
|Vehicles: "Did you get the benefit of the GST reduction of 10 per cent?"
|76 per cent
|24 per cent
|-
|-
