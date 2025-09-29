Only 10% consumers see full GST benefit, 3 in 10 see cuts on food: Report

Survey findings: Who’s gaining, who’s missing out? 1. Packaged food products Despite the reduction of GST on many packaged food items, only 10 per cent of consumers confirmed receiving the full benefit of the new rates in the first week. Another 21 per cent reported partial reductions, while 47 per cent noticed no price change at all. The discrepancy arises because many stores are still working with existing stock, with new prices not being reflected on the shelves. In several cases, retailers are passing on price cuts only at the counter or once the new MRPs are updated in their systems.

2. Medicines

Similarly, the promised price reduction on medicines has not reached most consumers. Only 10 per cent of those who purchased medicines reported receiving the full benefit of GST cuts, with 62 per cent seeing no change. Retailers face a significant challenge in updating the price lists for medicines, which often come with varying supplier agreements and shelf lives. 3. White Goods, appliances, and electronics Electronics, white goods, and appliances were among the most anticipated beneficiaries of the GST reform. While 34 per cent of consumers confirmed full benefit, another 33 per cent saw only a partial reduction, with the remaining 33 per cent seeing no change in price. This mixed result can be attributed to inconsistencies in stock availability and distribution, with some retailers yet to receive updated price lists from manufacturers or wholesalers.

4. Vehicles

Vehicles, particularly two-wheelers and small cars, were the biggest winners under GST 2.0. Seventy six per cent of vehicle purchasers confirmed receiving the full benefit of the reduced tax rate, with 24 per cent reporting partial benefit. This is perhaps the most successful area of GST 2.0, with consumers clearly benefitting from the new pricing structure. Why aren't consumers seeing price cuts? Despite the government's intent to pass on the GST benefits, several factors are preventing full price reductions at the consumer level: Old stock on shelves: Many stores still have stock priced under the old GST regime. As these products sell out, new stock with updated MRPs will replace them, but this may take time.