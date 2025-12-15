India Inc's big year: IPO boom, major splits, fundings and global AI push

Gigantic fund-raising, multiple mergers and demergers, an artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, and some contention defined India’s corporate landscape in 2025. Public offers drew multi-billion-dollar bids, an automotive giant split its businesses to focus on separate markets, and two of the country’s biggest groups, Adani and Reliance, unveiled plans to build major data centres for global technology companies. A few private Indian banks also received significant capital infusions from foreign investors. Amid all this, some firms faced internal disputes.

Here is a look at the biggest corporate events, milestones and controversies of 2025.

IPO high

The Indian initial public offering (IPO) market witnessed a resilient growth with mainboard IPOs crossing 100 for the first time since 2007. The milestone made it a record year for the domestic primary market, with IPO collections crossing ₹1.7 trillion. Last year's collections stood at ₹1.59 trillion through 91 issues.

Tata Capital ’s IPO took the top spot by raising about ₹15,512 crore through its issue. Other major listings included LG Electronics (₹11,604 crore), Lenskart Solutions (₹7,278 crore) and Groww parent BillionBrains Garage Ventures (₹6,632 crore).

Mergers, demergers & acquisitions

Tata Motors

One of India’s automotive giants, Tata Motors , executed a long-planned breakup, splitting the company into two separate listed entities: Tata Motors Ltd (looking after the commercial vehicles business), and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV).

Adani Wilmar