Railways to modify its wagon design policy in the next 15 days

The Railways will modify its wagon design policy with “comprehensive reforms” in the next 15 days, one that will allow user industries to design their own wagons to suit the needs of industries like salt and cement.

The rollout was decided at a review meeting held by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. According to officials, the proposal had been in the works as part of the “52 Weeks 52 Reforms” plan, keeping the success of the previous commodity-specific schemes in mind. The railways is engaging in extensive consultations with various industries, trade bodies, and major freight customers associated with commodities that have significant potential for rail transportation, the railways ministry said.