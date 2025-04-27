Rainforests and AI assistants: Luxury homes just got more exclusive

With consumers spending crores on luxury real estate demanding more than just a well-equipped club house, special services are increasingly becoming the norm with realtors offering almost never-heard-of features in their residential projects, including rainforests, swimming pool theatres, artificial beach fronts, and wine cellars.

“We’re building the world’s highest rainforest on the 50th floor of our high-rise. We’re getting special trees that will only grow till 10-12 feet and the floor will be fortified to support the weight of the rainforest. This will be one of a kind in South Mumbai,” says Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction (MICL).

The rainforest will be built in the first Avaan Towers coming up in Tardeo, which is being touted as the tallest tower in the country. Shah said that the tower is expected to be completed by 2028 but possessions will begin by 2027. “One of our projects has a swimming pool theatre that has got a lot of appreciation and demand for the same in other projects,” he adds. The theatre screen sits on the edge of a full-length swimming pool, which is part of the recreational area at its MICL MonteVerde, a residential project in Dahisar East, Mumbai. Market insiders say that developers of luxury residential projects have noticed a growing appetite for lifestyle-centric living among high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs, which is why they’re increasingly incorporating unique features to redefine high-end living.

Take for instance, one of the projects by Trinity Sky Palazzo Residences. The project promises artificially created beachfront residences at a project in landlocked Gurugram, near Dwarka Expressway. “In a competitive market, these innovative additions cater to a growing demand for exclusivity and extravagance, attracting discerning buyers who seek something unique and exceptional. Features like artificial rainforests and beachfronts not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the properties but also tend to evoke a sense of leisure and escape for the residents,” says Ashwin Chadha, chief executive officer, India at Sotheby’s International Realty. Chadha adds that these features add a compelling element of recreational living at a convenience. He further says that many of these high-end amenities add a certain “wow factor” that can enhance capital appreciation and long-term value of the properties, which makes it more attractive.

DLF Homes is building a near 400,000 square feet temperature-controlled recreational area for residents in its upcoming ultra-luxury project Dahlia’s in Gurugram. “Developers keep doing these theme-based projects but the idea has to be maintainable and sustainable. We have to keep in mind that India has four seasons, especially in the north,” says Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers. The features are not limited to physical appearances, realtors are including sophistication within their offerings with custom wine cellars, home theatres, landscapes, and gardens that are designed to be personal sanctuaries, besides having smart tech and artificial intelligence (AI) assistants built into everything from lighting to security. “Wellness is big too — private spas, meditation zones, and fitness studios are now standard in high-end living,” Chadha adds.

Some realtors like PioneerUrban Land and Infrastructure are bringing a fleet of maids on the rolls of the company in one of their upcoming projects. “We will offer house-keeping packages for residents in one of our senior-living projects where we will manage the staff. We will become the provider of these services which is different from our realty business,” says Rakesh Bohra, chief operating officer, Pioneer Urban, noting that the project will come up in joint development with the JK Organisation in Gurugram. He adds that one of the features of its senior-living luxury projects will be no vehicular movement on the ground floor with all vehicular movement shifting to the basement.