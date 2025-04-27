Realty to take off as Navi Mumbai airport gears up for operations

Real estate near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is poised for substantial growth as developers believe that the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (Naina), as well as enhanced connectivity to the region, would propel demand in the sector, starting from the Rs 10,000 crore planned township by the Adani Group.

The township will span across 1,000 acres, making it Adani’s largest real estate development so far, according to a Mint report. The port-to-power conglomerate’s big bet in the vicinity of the airport it built signifies the potential real estate growth in the region.

The airport, worth $2.1 billion, is expected to be inaugurated in June this year.

Naina, a well-planned city spanning 371 sq km, will be developed across 170 villages in Panvel, Pen and Uran in Raigad district. Once developed, it will be a hub for trade, technology and other industries, with around Rs 14,000 crore allocated for infrastructure development in the region. “Upon completion in 2025, NMIA will connect Navi Mumbai globally, leading to an influx of visitors, talent migration, corporate establishments and trade setups. Industrial warehousing, e-commerce, residential, retail and commercial real estate will benefit from this growth, bolstered by favourable government policies and reforms,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani Group and Naredco.

Naina’s proximity to NMIA, India’s largest state-run port authority Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and its special economic zone (SEZ), as well as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which is India’s longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, among others, would draw realtors to the area. Vinod Rohira, managing director and chief executive officer, K Raheja Corp, said Navi Mumbai’s transformation was being driven by major infrastructure developments like the new airport and the MTHL, which has brought Mumbai within a 20-minute reach. “That kind of access is reshaping demand — residential projects are seeing much greater demand due to Navi Mumbai’s growing appeal as a place to live and work. Also, commercial leasing activity is seeing strong growth, driven by IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and data centres,” he said. According to Rohira, retail and hospitality will come next.

The average residential property rates in Navi Mumbai increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2024, to around Rs 10,810 per square foot (psf). Experts at Anarock believe that this rise coincides directly with progress on the NMIA and supporting infrastructure developments. The vicinity of the airport has attracted established real estate players, including Adani Realty, Godrej Properties, Hiranandani Group, K Raheja Corp, Panchshil Realty and Arihant Superstructures. Godrej recently acquired three contiguous land parcels on lease from CIDCO in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar for around Rs 716.58 crore. Gramercy Info Park, a firm affiliated with Panchshil Realty — a Pune-based builder — bought land parcels worth around Rs 614.99 crore in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area, reportedly for a data centre.

Residential property prices in Ghansoli have gone up by 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in the first quarter of 2025 to around Rs 16,199 psf, while the prices in Kharghar during the same period appreciated by 18 per cent to around Rs 12,295 psf, according to MagicBricks. Key markets in the airport’s vicinity, including Kalamboli, Kamothe, Kopar Khairane, Nerul East, Seawoods, Panvel, Sanpada, Ulwe, Uran and Vashi, have seen significant growth in residential property prices in Q1 CY25, on a Q-o-Q basis. “Developers are strategically launching premium residential and commercial projects that capitalise on the anticipated economic boom. Many are acquiring land parcels in strategic locations near infrastructure nodes and designing integrated townships,” said Prashant Thakur, regional director and head, research, Anarock Group.

“Additionally, there is a notable shift towards creating mixed-use developments that combine residential, retail and office spaces to maximise value and cater to the expected influx of professionals once the airport becomes operational,” Thakur added. The surge in development has raised concerns of infrastructure constraints, chiefly transportation networks and utilities, which may not keep up with the pace of growth. This can lead to congestion and service inadequacies. Further, the long gestation period of infrastructure projects and affordability concerns amid rapid appreciation of property prices can risk pricing out middle-income buyers who initially viewed Navi Mumbai as an accessible alternative to Mumbai.