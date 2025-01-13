Govt committed to empower youth through skill development: Rajasthan CM

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sharma stated that the government has taken significant policy decisions to streamline and expedite recruitment processes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 6:37 AM IST
Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government for youth welfare, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said Rajasthan government is committed to empowering youth through employment and skill development.

Speaking at the fourth Chief Minister Employment Festival at Birla Auditorium, Sharma stated that the government has taken significant policy decisions to streamline and expedite recruitment processes.

He also inaugurated/laid foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 31,000 crore virtually.

"The youth have the right to decide what a developed India should look like," he said, adding that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has witnessed unprecedented changes in the last decade.

Referring to the vision of Swami Vivekananda, who had said in 1893 that the 21st century would belong to India, Sharma said that today, Prime Minister Modi is fulfilling that prophecy.

He said that the state government was providing timely opportunities to deserving candidates, ensuring transparency in recruitment.

"The government has also addressed past challenges such as exam paper leaks by implementing stringent measures, including forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT)," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that over 47,000 government appointments have been completed, with an additional 13,500 appointment letters distributed during the event.

"Our target is to fill 81,000 vacancies, including 50,000 in Group D positions. The backlog in recruitments is a direct consequence of the previous administration's inaction," he remarked.

The CM said that under the new mining policy, the government aims to create one crore jobs.

In his speech, Sharma paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day, urging young people to view failure as a stepping stone to success.

"Vivekananda's message inspires us to persevere and strive for excellence despite challenges," he noted.

Sharma interacted with newly appointed employees via video conferencing, learning about their experiences and aspirations.

Topics :Bhajanlal SharmarajasthanRajasthan governmentSkill development

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

