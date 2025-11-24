Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt plans to take action against sale of non-Rera projects

Rajasthan govt plans to take action against sale of non-Rera projects

According to Rera regulations, if a promoter fails to submit three quarterly progress reports, the system automatically initiates a non-compliance process. The project can also be declared lapsed

Inside the Dholera-SIR activation zone, GAP Associates has acquired the first RERA-approved industrial park.
premium
Representative Image
Anil Sharma Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government is planning on taking action against the illegal sale of flats which have not been registered with the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), a source in the authority said. 
 
Following a series of fraud cases against buyers in the state, Rera has summoned records of all buildings and housing projects approved from 2017 so far by development authorities and municipal bodies, the person cited above said. 
 
“Appropriate action would be taken against builders after examining these records,” he added. 
 
He further said that there are many projects which the concerned builder has not registered with Rera, but has still received approval from development authorities and municipal bodies. 
 
According to Rera regulations, if a promoter fails to submit three quarterly progress reports, the system automatically initiates a non-compliance process. The project can also be declared lapsed.
 
Rera was established to safeguard homebuyers’ investments from fraudulent practices. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt allots land to company for semiconductor material plant

India's solar panel exports slump in September as US tariffs bite

India expands seafood markets beyond US amid tariff hike; shrimp up 18%

Centre plans tighter IT Rules to curb 'obscene' and harmful online content

UK cosmetics brand Lush returns to India after two decades amid luxury boom

Topics :Rera ActRERArajasthan

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story