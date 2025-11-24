Rajasthan govt plans to take action against sale of non-Rera projects

The Rajasthan government is planning on taking action against the illegal sale of flats which have not been registered with the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), a source in the authority said.

Following a series of fraud cases against buyers in the state, Rera has summoned records of all buildings and housing projects approved from 2017 so far by development authorities and municipal bodies, the person cited above said.

“Appropriate action would be taken against builders after examining these records,” he added.

He further said that there are many projects which the concerned builder has not registered with Rera, but has still received approval from development authorities and municipal bodies.