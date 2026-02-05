Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt's self-employment scheme drew 5K applications in 10 days

Rajasthan govt's self-employment scheme drew 5K applications in 10 days

State government's interest-free loan scheme for young entrepreneurs sees strong early uptake across districts

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment
premium
Applicants with graduation, ITI, and higher educational qualifications will be provided interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakhs for the service and trade sector and up to ₹10 lakhs for the manufacturing sector. (Representative Picture)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Rajasthan government’s self employment scheme is attracting a positive response from the youth, the state’s Industries and Commerce Commissioner said on Thursday. 
Suresh Kumar Ola said that the Chief Minister’s Youth Self-Employment Scheme (Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana) drew over 5,000 applications in 10 days. 
The government had announced the scheme to provide financial assistance to one lakh youth in the next three years in the state to establish their own businesses. The official pointed out that under this scheme, interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakhs are provided for setting up micro-enterprises in the manufacturing, service, and trade sectors. 
“The state government reimburses 100 per cent of the interest,” he said. 
Provision has also been made for reimbursement of margin money up to ₹50,000 and Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) fees. 
Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched this scheme on January 12, and the department issued the guidelines on January 15. 
Ola said that Jaipur district has received the highest number of applications, 385.  Additionally, Churu, Bikaner, Tonk, and Hanumangarh districts have received more than 200 applications each. 
Giving details, Ola said that to avail the benefits of this scheme, the youth of the state can apply online through their own Single Sign-On ID (SSO ID) and E-Mitra. 
The Rajasthan SSO ID login is a single sign-on system developed by the Government of Rajasthan. It allows citizens and government employees to access various online government services using a single set of credentials. 
Applicants who have passed classes 8th to 12th will be provided interest-free loans of up to ₹3.5 lakh for the service and trade sector and up to ₹7.5 lakh for the manufacturing sector. In addition, a margin money of up to ₹35,000 will also be provided. 
Applicants with graduation, ITI, and higher educational qualifications will be provided interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakhs for the service and trade sector and up to ₹10 lakhs for the manufacturing sector. Along with this, a margin money of up to ₹50,000 is also being provided.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UNESCO-listed Darjeeling toy train logs strong tourism, revenue growth

ArcelorMittal sees EU steel tariffs boosting profits, capacity use

Mines ministry notifies rules to curb illegal offshore mineral mining

Non-animal testing can cut drug costs by up to 90%, says report

Domestic newsprint production struggling to meet demand, says INS

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentEmployment

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story