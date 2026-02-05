UNESCO-listed Darjeeling toy train logs strong tourism, revenue growth

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), which runs premium tourist and heritage trains through the hill region, recorded significant growth in earnings and passenger footfall in the 2025-26 financial year compared to the previous fiscal, an official said on Thursday.

The toy train, which has been accorded UNESCO World Heritage Site status, earned ₹24.6 crore in 2025-26, up from ₹21.2 crore in 2024-25, the official said.

Passenger footfall also rose, increasing from 1.74 lakh in 2024-25 to 2.08 lakh in 2025-26.

"By prioritising premium tourism experiences, the DHR has successfully positioned the region as a premier travel destination," he said.

Launched in 1879, the mountain railway now operates both steam and diesel locos for joyrides between Darjeeling and Ghum, situated at 7,407 feet, the highest point through which DHR passes.