Rajasthan govt streamlines ODOP, MSME approvals to ease doing business

Rajasthan streamlines ODOP and MSME approvals, delegates powers to district GMs and shifts fully online to speed up clearances and boost ease of doing business

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
Rajasthan’s industries department has overhauled the approval process for the One District, One Product Policy (ODOP) and the MSME Policy, with an eye on ease of doing business.
 
“Necessary improvements are being made to the application and approval process for the Department of Industries and Commerce schemes and policies to ensure that more people can benefit from them. In this regard, the approval process for two policies, ODOP and MSME, has been simplified,” Industries and Commerce Commissioner Suresh Ola said.
 
Ola informed that major changes have been made to the approval process under the One District, One Product Policy 2024 and the Rajasthan MSME Policy 2024.
 
Earlier, a district-level task force committee handled scrutiny and approvals. This system has now been abolished, and all related powers have been delegated to the General Managers. Thus, applications can now be processed through the normal process without waiting for a scheduled meeting. Ola said such changes are expected to significantly expedite approvals.
 
“Now, the scrutiny and approval of applications under these two schemes will be handled only by the General Managers of the District Industries and Commerce Centres,” he said.
 
The state government had made One District One Product Policy 2024, Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy 2024, and Rajasthan MSME Policy 2024 completely online. Under the simplified process, applications can be submitted through SSO (Single Sign-On) ID or e-Mitra. The Rajasthan SSO ID login is a single sign-on system developed by the Rajasthan government.
 
According to Ola, the shift to an online system has led to a sharp rise in applications. Since February 1, the department has received 245 applications -- 72 under ODOP, 77 under MSME Policy, and 96 under the Export Promotion Policy. On average, nine applications are being filed daily under these three schemes, compared to fewer than two per day during the offline process.
 
Ola said that necessary improvements are being made to the department's schemes and policies. Digitisation is being implemented to simplify the process and ensure accessibility for the general public.
 

Topics :rajasthanMSMEsIndustry News

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

