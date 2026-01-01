Rajasthan grounds ₹8 trillion of Summit MoUs, signalling execution focus

Rajasthan has grounded investments worth ₹8 trillion out of the ₹35 trillion in memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 held in December, an official from the Industries Department said.

The official said the state recorded a series of policy, investment and governance milestones in 2025 that are reshaping its economic landscape. From attracting large-scale investments and streamlining business processes to strengthening engagement with its global diaspora, Rajasthan is positioning itself as a competitive, future-ready growth hub.

This momentum came into sharp focus during the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which drew investors from across India and overseas. By the end of the summit, MoUs worth ₹35 trillion were signed across multiple sectors.

Energy emerged as the largest contributor, with commitments of ₹6.19 trillion. This was followed by industries at ₹75,731 crore, mines at ₹33,060 crore, and urban development and housing (UDH) at ₹37,824 crore. Significant investments were also pledged in agriculture, tourism, education, skill development, information technology (IT), and medical and health sectors.

What distinguishes Rajasthan’s investment drive, the official said, is the progress beyond the signing of MoUs. Projects worth ₹8 trillion have already been grounded, signalling a shift from intent to execution and reinforcing investor confidence in the state’s implementation capacity.