Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan grounds ₹8 trillion of Summit MoUs, signalling execution focus

Rajasthan grounds ₹8 trillion of Summit MoUs, signalling execution focus

The official said the state recorded a series of policy, investment and governance milestones in 2025 that are reshaping its economic landscape

Rupee
premium
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Rajasthan has grounded investments worth ₹8 trillion out of the ₹35 trillion in memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 held in December, an official from the Industries Department said.
 
The official said the state recorded a series of policy, investment and governance milestones in 2025 that are reshaping its economic landscape. From attracting large-scale investments and streamlining business processes to strengthening engagement with its global diaspora, Rajasthan is positioning itself as a competitive, future-ready growth hub.
 
This momentum came into sharp focus during the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which drew investors from across India and overseas. By the end of the summit, MoUs worth ₹35 trillion were signed across multiple sectors.
 
Energy emerged as the largest contributor, with commitments of ₹6.19 trillion. This was followed by industries at ₹75,731 crore, mines at ₹33,060 crore, and urban development and housing (UDH) at ₹37,824 crore. Significant investments were also pledged in agriculture, tourism, education, skill development, information technology (IT), and medical and health sectors.
 
What distinguishes Rajasthan’s investment drive, the official said, is the progress beyond the signing of MoUs. Projects worth ₹8 trillion have already been grounded, signalling a shift from intent to execution and reinforcing investor confidence in the state’s implementation capacity.
 
A key driver of this progress has been the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024. In FY 2024–25, the Industries Department disbursed incentives worth ₹765 crore under the scheme, a 294% increase from ₹261 crore disbursed in FY 2023–24. The momentum has continued in the current fiscal, with ₹795 crore already disbursed in FY 2025–26. This reflects the government’s focus on reducing the cost of doing business, facilitating project execution, and ensuring timely delivery of approvals and incentives.
 
The official said improvements in ease of doing business have also played a critical role. Investor facilitation has been strengthened through digital platforms such as the RajNivesh single-window portal, which now integrates 170 services across 19 departments. The state has also introduced a GIS-enabled industrial land database and an e-auction platform to ensure transparent and efficient land allotment.
 
Together, these measures, the official said, underline Rajasthan’s transition from investment announcements to tangible outcomes, reinforcing its position as an emerging investment destination.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: How tax regime on tobacco has changed in India since 2014

MCA eases KYC compliance for directors, shifts filing to once in 3 years

Why is Centre bringing back excise on tobacco after GST cess ends

New tobacco excise duty rules: What changes, what stays, price impact

Tobacco excise rules: Makers to install CCTV, store footage from Feb 1

Topics :Industry NewsrajasthangovernanceRajasthan government

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story