Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan must announce tourism policy before investor meet: Industry execs

Rajasthan must announce tourism policy before investor meet: Industry execs

Investors will know about government facilities and subsidies for investments in tourism

Rajasthan, Tourism
Investors will consider the sector if a policy is announced before the summit. Image: Shutterstock
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The tourism industry has requested the state government to announce a policy for the sector before the three-day Rising Rajasthan investment summit begins in Jaipur on December 9.

Investors will consider the sector if a policy is announced before the summit, said industry executives. Surendra Singh Shahpura, a senior member of the Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said that the state is famous for heritage tourism.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“In all the investment summits held in the state so far, a large amount of investment came for the tourism sector. In such a situation, the government should launch the tourism policy before the summit. The benefit of this will be that the policy will be in front of the investors and after examining it they will be able to easily invest in Rajasthan's tourism sector,” said Shahpura.

Investors will know about government facilities and subsidies for investments in tourism. “We have already put forward many proposals in front of the government for the tourism policy. We need some subsidy from the government for rural tourism which will create employment. Only through rural tourism can the migration of people from villages to cities be stopped,” he said.

The government must pay attention to historical monuments in rural areas. It should make licensing for hotels, land conversion, and building plan processes easy.

“Our most important demand is that all the budget hotels running across the state mainly in residential areas should be regularised,” said Kuldeep Singh Chandela, president of Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan tourism should be promoted in international fairs and marts. The government should have a budget for monuments’ maintenance. The tourism policy should be mindful of forests and eco-sensitive areas, said Chandela.

More From This Section

India delays 6 GHz spectrum allocation used for 5G and WiFi services

Communications, navigation may help India become $44 bn space economy

DPIIT withdraws memo on extending scope of copyright rule to internet

CRISIL SME Tracker: Steel MSMEs may see softer growth this financial year

Minister Vaishnaw raises concerns about creation of addictive content


Sanjay Kaushik, who runs a travel company, said the policy should consider tour operators and support them with easy financing and low road taxes on commercial vehicles.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sri Lanka to boost tourism, approves free tourist visas for 35 countries

Bangladesh crisis hits India's tourism: 90% drop in Bangladeshi visitors

China's senior tourists could be a silver lining for travel companies

Tourism sector could resolve 50% of India's job challenges: Lemon Tree CMD

Spending on outbound tourism to rise 11%, reaching $55 bn in 2034: Report

Topics :tourism sectorrajasthanIndian tourismtourism

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story