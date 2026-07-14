Rajasthan nuclear power project delays expose gaps in vendor ecosystem

He added that the investor interest is likely to gather momentum as market opens up and equipment manufacturers start getting certainty of order inflow. "This ecosystem development will be very similar to what happened in the thermal power equipment segment years ago where the initial push came from state-owned enterprises and eventually the private sector came in," he pointed out. "In solar power equipment, too, where the private sector has played a more significant role, the market has developed gradually, with increasing level of indigenisation in line with Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM) requirements, as the annual pace of capacity addition has scaled up."