Rajasthan nuclear power project delays expose gaps in vendor ecosystem

That interest from large global energy companies and countries with experience in advanced nuclear technology is already forthcoming. A delegation of about 20 top US nuclear energy executives visited India in May, meeting Indian ministers, officials, and executives from nuclear energy companies to explore how US and Indian firms can work together on key areas, including reactor technology.
“The SHANTI Act is a major step. Now the question is how US and Indian companies can partner on technology, fuel, manufacturing, supply chains, engineering, project delivery, and long-term services,” Maria Korsnick, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Washington-based Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), who led the delegation, told Business Standard at the time. She had said that the Act had changed the conversation and that US firms are willing to support India across the full nuclear life cycle, including various types of reactors as well as advanced fuel technologies.