Tamil Nadu, ANSR sign MoU to accelerate GCC growth and global investments

The Government of Tamil Nadu, through Guidance Tamil Nadu, on Thursday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ANSR, a global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for technology, innovation, and high-value global services.

With over 200 GCCs established, more than 200,000 global professionals hired, 21 years of operational expertise, and 12 million square feet of real estate infrastructure enabled, ANSR is a leader in building and scaling enterprise capability centres for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth global enterprises. Its expertise spans AI engineering, cybersecurity, product development, digital commerce, R&D, data science, and enterprise operations.

T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce in the State, said, “Through this partnership, ANSR will help bring in the next wave of global corporations. We will support them with policy enablement, fast approvals, site selection, and strong talent linkages." "We want Tamil Nadu to be the world’s most competitive GCC destination. You see the momentum already. Technology, automotive, BFSI, engineering, aerospace, and retail companies have all chosen our State. They come because of our talent, our infrastructure, and the stability of this government," he added. What does ANSR’s partnership mean for Tamil Nadu’s GCC ambitions?

Lalit Ahuja, founder and chief executive officer of ANSR, said: “Tamil Nadu has all the ingredients to become the world’s most competitive GCC destination with strong talent, world-class infrastructure, progressive governance, and a thriving innovation ecosystem. We are excited to partner with the Government to bring the next generation of global enterprises to the State.” How will the collaboration strengthen Tamil Nadu’s talent and innovation ecosystem? Tamil Nadu is already home to GCCs of leading global companies across technology, automotive, BFSI, engineering, aerospace, and retail sectors. With the State’s dedicated GCC policy, unparalleled employability, and fastest-growing tech workforce, the collaboration with ANSR is expected to generate significant investments, high-value employment opportunities, and advanced innovation capabilities for the State.