The Rajasthan government is exploring possibilities in eco, rural, heritage, adventure and religious tourism, in an effort to boost the industry and related employment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said recently.

He added that the government has implemented a policy to promote tourism, and ensure holistic development of tourist destinations.

According to government data, the tourism industry has a share of 7.45 per cent in the gross value added (GVA) of the state, and a share of over 11.35 per cent in overall employment. The government now aims to increase the sector's contribution to 8.5 per cent of GVA and 13 per cent of employment by 2030.