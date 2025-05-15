The Rajasthan government is exploring possibilities in eco, rural, heritage, adventure and religious tourism, in an effort to boost the industry and related employment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said recently.
He added that the government has implemented a policy to promote tourism, and ensure holistic development of tourist destinations.
According to government data, the tourism industry has a share of 7.45 per cent in the gross value added (GVA) of the state, and a share of over 11.35 per cent in overall employment. The government now aims to increase the sector’s contribution to 8.5 per cent of GVA and 13 per cent of employment by 2030.
Rajasthan boasts of major spiritual destinations, such as Pushkar’s Brahma temple, Dargah Garib Nawaz and Salasar Balaji, that attract millions of pilgrims every year. According to a tourism department official, the government is planning holistic development of temple towns with the construction of pilgrim waiting areas, parking spaces, pathway development, pilgrim facilities and amenities in these destinations.
The department also aims to promote the state’s wildlife sanctuaries, eco tourism destinations and electric vehicle (EV)-based transportation in the sanctuaries, the official said.
The official added that the department will “undertake dynamic marketing and promotion activities to market the fairs and festivals of Rajasthan globally”