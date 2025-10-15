Algorithmic decision-making, data concentration pose systemic risks: RBI DG

Risks arising from algorithmic decision-making, heavy reliance on data, concentration of services among a few platforms, and deep technological interconnections can, if left unmanaged, quickly spread from individual institutions to the broader financial system, cautioned Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“The rapid rise of fintechs, digital platforms, and embedded finance models has expanded the boundaries of the financial system and created new types of risks,” Swaminathan said, adding that these are not merely traditional risks in digital form, but new frontiers emerging from algorithmic decision-making, high data dependence, and the dominance of a few large platforms.

“Left unmanaged, such risks can quickly migrate from individual institutions to the broader system,” he warned. Swaminathan emphasised that the RBI encourages financial institutions to adopt a proactive resilience mindset, embedding digital risk awareness and safeguards into their governance frameworks. “Innovation and safety are not opposing goals; when balanced well, they reinforce each other and build lasting trust,” he said. RBI’s focus on resilience and inclusive tech ALSO READ: Biopeak bets bespoke longevity plans can go beyond bold-and-beautiful set Separately, Swaminathan said that just as India’s flagship Unified Payments Interface (UPI) revolutionised digital payments, the new Unified Lending Interface (ULI) has the potential to transform affordable credit delivery at scale.

In August 2024, the RBI launched ULI to reshape India’s lending ecosystem. The platform facilitates seamless access to authenticated data from multiple sources via standardised Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling lenders to connect through a “plug-and-play” model. The goal is to reduce appraisal time, particularly for smaller borrowers in rural areas, while simplifying technical integrations. “India is now developing the Unified Lending Interface, which seeks to bring the same principles of openness and interoperability to credit markets. Just as UPI made payments universal, ULI has the potential to mark a turning point in how affordable credit is accessed and delivered at scale,” Swaminathan said.