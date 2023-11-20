RBI's tighter unsecured loan norms to hit white good firms' margins

Consumer durable retailers and manufacturers may end up bearing the cost after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tightened unsecured loan norms which pushes them to swallow the higher interest rate impacting their margins.

During the festive season which just passed by, consumer durable companies have started offering longer tenure loans, zero down payments, and zero interest on a wider assortment of products than ever before, thus making the product more affordable.



While 18 and 24 months easy instalment (EMI) options were available earlier, companies offered them only on select products, which is now being offered on a larger section of products. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



While the consumer won’t bear the brunt of RBI’s move, companies, however, still await clarity but expect their margins to take some hit.

“Finance-led purchases account for 40 per cent of total industry sales and is a growing proportion. Hence, any move that hikes interest rates has an adverse impact for the industry and the scale will depend on the extent of the interest hike. We will be monitoring the same closely,” Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president of Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, told Business Standard.

Five years ago, the number of white goods sold through easy financing options stood at 20 per cent, which has now increased as the number of players in consumer finance have also increased from 2 players to around 14-15 players.



“This will have an impact on margins and bottom line of brands as we absorb the cost of finance,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the brand licensee of Kodak, Thomson, Blaupunkt and White-Westinghouse in India.

He explained that the trend of moving from the entry segment to mid and premium segments has emerged in the sector due to easy finance options and the RBI should consider this move as this will have an impact on the industry.

An executive from a retail chain said on the condition of anonymity that stakeholders will absorb the cost but there is a possibility that the terms of financing to the consumer could change and a processing fee could be added or the upfront payment may go up.