Real estate developer Kalpataru's Q2FY26 pre-sales grow 19% to ₹1,329 cr

Kalpataru reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) 19 per cent increase in its pre-sales for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26). The pre-sales stood at ₹1,329 crore compared with ₹1,117 crore in Q2FY25. Mumbai-based real estate developerreported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) 19 per cent increase in its pre-sales for the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26). The pre-sales stood at ₹1,329 crore compared with ₹1,117 crore in Q2FY25.

Further, the company’s collections during the quarter under review rose to ₹1,162 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y. The collections were ₹849 crore in Q2FY25.

For the first half of the financial year 2025–26 (H1FY26), the company recorded a 43 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its pre-sales. The pre-sales stood at ₹2,577 crore compared with ₹1,799 crore in H1FY25.

Meanwhile, the company’s collections during the same period increased 37 per cent to ₹2,308 crore, against ₹1,687 crore in H1FY25.

The company has guided pre-sales of ₹7,000 crore for FY26, while its pre-sales in FY25 stood at ₹4,531 crore. It aims to achieve collections of ₹5,700 crore in the ongoing fiscal year; its collections in FY25 stood at ₹3,659 crore. Earlier in Q1FY26, the company had reported a robust Y-o-Y increase of 83 per cent in its pre-sales, which stood at ₹1,249 crore. Meanwhile, its collections had seen a 37 per cent Y-o-Y rise to ₹1,147 crore. Additionally, as of Q1FY26, the company’s portfolio featured 78 completed projects spanning 19.3 million square feet (msf), 24 ongoing projects spread across 24.3 msf, five forthcoming projects spanning 14.3 msf, and five planned projects covering 7.8 msf.