Home / Industry / News / Razorpay reports ₹1,209 crore loss in FY25 despite 65% revenue jump

Razorpay reports ₹1,209 crore loss in FY25 despite 65% revenue jump

Fintech major Razorpay's FY25 revenue surged 65% to Rs 3,783 crore, but high tax and restructuring costs from its reverse flipping to India pushed it into a Rs 1,209-crore loss

Razorpay
The company said it would continue investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-first products, financial infrastructure, and new verticals for partner businesses.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech firm Razorpay posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,783 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), a 65 per cent increase from Rs 2,296 crore in FY24.
 
Reverse flipping drives losses despite strong topline
 
The company reported a post-ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) loss of Rs 1,209 crore, driven by costs incurred for restructuring and tax payments associated with the reverse flipping of its domicile to India.
 
Razorpay completed its redomiciling from the United States to India in May this year. 
 
Among the country’s largest payment gateways, the company said its gross profit rose 41 per cent, from Rs 906 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,277 crore in FY25.
 
New business segments and AI investments
 
“Beyond online payments, which is now EBITDA profitable and generating strong cash flows, we’re seeing promising traction in newer businesses that are rapidly scaling and unlocking new growth vectors for us,” said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer and co-founder of Razorpay.
 
Its consolidated revenue includes income from business lines such as Razorpay Payment Gateway (PG), Razorpay POS (point-of-sale), loyalty, RazorpayX, and international businesses.
 
The company said it would continue investing in artificial intelligence (AI)-first products, financial infrastructure, and new verticals for partner businesses.
 
“Importantly, we are embedding financial discipline at the product level, ensuring capital is allocated efficiently between mature, cash-generating units and high-potential growth bets,” said Arpit Chug, chief financial officer of Razorpay.
 
International expansion in Southeast Asia
 
Razorpay announced its entry into Singapore in March, marking its second international foray after Malaysia three years ago.
 
The expansion into Singapore aligns with the company’s broader focus on the Southeast Asian market.
 
In February 2022, the firm acquired a majority stake in Malaysia-based fintech Curlec. Following the acquisition, it launched its first international payment gateway, Curlec, in July 2023.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Energy Motors launches battery-swap e-truck, plans ₹3,500 cr plant

Centre unveils first State Mining Index to boost reforms in mineral sector

AI boom pushes 10 loss-making startups close to $1 trillion valuation

Issue OTT access rules for disabled in 3 months: Delhi HC to I&B Ministry

Execution delays in smart electricity meter projects to hit returns: Crisil

Topics :RazorpayFintechFintech firms

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story