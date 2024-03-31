Home / Industry / News / Real estate registration in Mumbai up 8% to 14,150 units this month: Report

Real estate registration in Mumbai up 8% to 14,150 units this month: Report

In March last year, 13,151 units were registered. Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 per cent

The Maharashtra government had collected more than Rs 1,100 crore as stamp duty on registration of properties.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Registration of properties in Mumbai city has gone up 8 per cent so far this month to around 14,150 units compared to March last year, reflecting strong demand, according to a report.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank said the registration of properties in Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) has reached nearly 14,150 units by 6.30 pm on March 31. The number could reach 14,250-14,300 units till the closure of window on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In March last year, 13,151 units were registered. Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 per cent.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "The residential real estate sector in Mumbai has continued to perform exceptionally well in March. The consistent increase in property sale registrations during March highlights the market's attractiveness among homebuyers."

"This optimistic trend is likely to persist, especially with the strong economic growth and an amenable interest rate environment in the upcoming quarters, which will support the momentum and foster a favourable environment for prospective homebuyers," he added.

The Maharashtra government had collected more than Rs 1,100 crore as stamp duty on registration of properties.

Commenting on the trend, proptech firm Reloy Founder and CEO Akhil Saraf said the demand for residential properties in both primary (first sale) and secondary (resale) markets remains strong, driving registration numbers in Mumbai city.

The projects of reputed developers are getting sold very quickly, he added.
 

Also Read

Hyderabad sees 1% fall in registrations of housing properties: Knight Frank

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

Stocks to watch: Infosys, LIC, NLC India, Mukka Proteins, Zomato

Share of GCCs in office transactions rose to 35% in 2023: Knight Frank

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Rana rises to the ocassion in thrilling win

Work on to convert sugarcane belts into energy belts: PM Modi in Meerut

Govt reduces gas price for Reliance to $9.87; rate for CNG, PNG unchanged

NPPA revises ceiling prices of 923 scheduled drug formulations from April 1

AC industry expects double-digit growth, 11.5 mn unit sales this season

Housing sales in Gurugram down 12% during Jan-Mar; up 19% in Noida: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real Estate MumbaiRealty

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story