Realtors in expansion mode amid rising consumption, income levels: Study

Commercial real estate players are looking to expand their footprint in the retail segment, driven by India’s increasing consumption and income levels.

The domestic consumption market in India is likely to rise significantly in the coming decade supported by rising income levels and increase in spending capacity, especially among the burgeoning young aspirational population, according to a joint study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Knight Frank.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: India's real estate investment plummets 55% in Q1 2024, shows data India's real estate sector is set to reach $1.5 trillion by 2034, accounting for 10.5 per cent of the economy, according to the report. As of 2023, organised retail consumption is estimated to be at 4.6 per cent of the total private consumption of individuals. However, by 2034, the share of retail consumption is estimated to grow to 21 per cent of the total private consumption. This quantum of consumption boost will support the entry and expansion of retailers in India and provide an impetus to retail real estate both for shopping malls and for high streets.

For instance, DLF Retail is erecting a 27 lakh square feet mall in Gurugram. The company also plans to start a mall spanning 7 lakh square feet (gross leaseable area), along with a high street shopping plaza in Goa. These developments aim to elevate the local urban and commercial environments, enriching the region's offerings.

“These endeavours reflect our confidence in the resilience and potential of the ever-growing retail sector in India, driven by the surge in footfalls and sales across shopping malls. With upcoming operational milestones in Goa, Gurugram, and Delhi within the next 18 months, we are poised to deliver exceptional retail experiences and cater to the evolving needs of our ever-evolving consumers," said Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Retail.





ALSO READ: PE deal value in Indian real estate down 30% from 2019-20: Anarock Bhumika Group, a retail real estate developer, plans to strengthen its presence with an investment of Rs 250 crore in Faridabad's Mathura Road micro-market for high-street ventures. The group's flagship project, Urban Square Mall in Rajasthan, is set to expand with the introduction of an INOX-PVR multiplex, enhancing its offerings to patrons.

“The group's expansion doesn't stop there. Recent projects, such as the metro mall, have swiftly leased over 50 per cent of their space to prestigious retailers like Tata’s Zudio and Shoppers Stop, showcasing Bhumika Group's mastery in selecting strategic locations and curating the perfect brand mix,” said Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

“As Bhumika Group pushes into Tier-I cities, its prospects for FY25 are exceptionally bright. The group is not merely expanding its footprint; it is revolutionising the retail landscape with cutting-edge solutions that promise to redefine industry standards, offering substantial gains for stakeholders and fuelling regional economic dynamism,” Poddar added.

In 2022, Inorbit Malls secured a prime land parcel in Visakhapatnam, strategically positioned for development. Currently, construction is in progress for a 1.3 million square feet retail complex, slated for completion by early 2026. Additionally, expansion efforts are underway at the Vadodara mall, set to augment its space by 2.5 lakh square feet. Furthermore, as part of its expansion strategy, Inorbit is actively exploring opportunities in 18 cities, aiming to cultivate a pipeline of 4 million square feet across 4-5 projects within the next 4-5 years.

“We believe that in our country, there’s a lack of high-quality social spaces. We have charted our growth trajectory in a way that we are able to meet this latent demand while keeping consumer experience at the forefront. While FY24 witnessed muted growth, we are bullish about this fiscal and are expecting to grow 7-8 per cent over FY24,” said Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls (India).

IndiaLand has invested about Rs 200 crore in retail space, especially in the Grand High Street Mall of Hinjewadi, Pune. In the future, it plans to invest around Rs 140 crore in its upcoming project the Cade Reality located in Pune. The property will be a mix of residential, commercial, and retail projects.