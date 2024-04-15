PE deal value in Indian real estate down 30% from 2019-20: Anarock

The aggregate value of private equity (PE) deals in Indian real estate has declined nearly 30 per cent to $3.6 billion in financial year 24 (FY24), compared to $5.1 billion in financial year 20 (FY20), according to a report released on Monday. This represents a 16 per cent decrease from $4.3 billion in FY23.

According to Anarock Capital's "FLUX: FY24 Annual Edition" report, financial year 21 (FY21) saw the highest value of PE deals over the last five years, totalling $6.3 billion. Furthermore, in FY24, a single deal, the $1.4 billion strategic partnership between Brookfield India REIT and GIC, accounted for 40 per cent of the total deal value.

Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer at Anarock Capital, stated that the decline in PE investments in Indian real estate has been driven by reduced activity from foreign investors, due to global macro-economic factors and geopolitical instability.

"The share of foreign capital in total investments declined to 65 per cent in FY24, from 78 per cent in FY20. Conversely, investments by domestic investors have increased to 29 per cent of the total capital inflows into Indian real estate in FY24, up from merely 8 per cent in FY20," he said.

Last week, a report released by Vestian highlighted that domestic investors are bullish on India's growth story and continue to invest in real estate, although foreign investors remain cautious.

The Anarock report also noted that while the number of deals in FY24 increased to 49 from 48 in FY20, the aggregate deal value has decreased due to a significantly lower average deal size.

The average deal size declined by 30 per cent to $75 million in FY24 from $107 million in FY20.

It also mentioned that among all asset classes, PE investors showed the most interest in commercial office space, which accounted for 57 per cent of the value share of all PE transactions in FY24. This was followed by residential at 28 per cent, and industrial and logistics at 10 per cent.

"While there has been a consistent share of PE investments in residential real estate at 28 per cent year-on-year, there is a yearly decline of 17 per cent in the same by value," Agarwal added.

"This is due to a very high base in FY23 when investments had doubled over the previous years."