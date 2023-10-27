Home / Industry / News / Realty advisor CBRE cuts profit forecast as high rates hurt property market

Realty advisor CBRE cuts profit forecast as high rates hurt property market

"Commercial real estate capital markets remained under significant pressure in the third quarter," CEO Bob Sulentic said in a statement

Reuters
The company also topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue that came in at $7.87 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.42 billion

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

CBRE Group lowered its full-year profit forecast on Friday, as high interest rates dampen demand for the company's commercial property advisory services.
 
The real estate services company now expects core profit per share to fall by mid-30% in 2023, compared with its previous forecast of a 20-25% decline.
 
The U.S. Federal Reserve's move to raise interest rates to tackle inflation has reduced credit availability in the market, hurting property sales and debt financing activity.
 
"Commercial real estate capital markets remained under significant pressure in the third quarter," CEO Bob Sulentic said in a statement.
 
The Dallas, Texas-based company said its third-quarter core earnings per share fell to 72 cents from a year earlier, but beat analysts' expectations of 67 cents per share, as per LSEG data.
 
The company also topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue that came in at $7.87 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.42 billion.
 
Based on 2022 revenue, CBRE is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. It provides advisory services related to property leasing, capital markets, mortgage sales and servicing, property management and valuation.

Also Read

Retail leasing in India jumped 24% between January and July: CBRE report

Residential sales in India poised to breach decadal high this year: CBRE

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

EV firms need 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target

Leasing of retail real estate space up 46% in Jan-Sep across 8 cities: CBRE

5 MSME lending products complete test phase under RBI's sandbox scheme

HAL, Safran Aircraft sign MoU for commercial engine parts manufacturing

NBCC sells nearly 400,000 sq ft commercial space in Delhi for Rs 1,558 cr

India emerging as telecom technology developer, exporter & leader: Vaishnaw

India will lead the world in 6G: PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBREProperty rateReal Estate

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story