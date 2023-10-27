Home / Industry / News / HAL, Safran Aircraft sign MoU for commercial engine parts manufacturing

HAL, Safran Aircraft sign MoU for commercial engine parts manufacturing

HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forgings at its Foundry & Forge facility here as part of the MoU

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop industrial cooperation in ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.

HAL will produce LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion, powering Airbus A320 Neo family and Boeing 737 Max) engine forgings at its Foundry & Forge facility here as part of the MoU.

The MoU was signed by CEO (Bangalore Complex), HAL, Mihir Kanti Mishra, and Senior Vice-President (Purchasing), Safran Aircraft Engines, Dominique Dupuy, in Bengaluru in the presence of key officials from both companies on Thursday.

"Safran is a long-standing partner, especially on our Helicopter programmes, as evidenced by the joint development of the "Shakti" helicopter engine. We are also going to codesign and coproduce the next generation IMRH engine with Safran. We are proud to take this partnership to another level, and to develop our skills in key technologies", Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge), HAL, C B Ananthakrishnan was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

Also Read

GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ signs lease with Safran Aircraft Engines for MRO

Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ

Rajnath Singh visits Safran's engine manufacturing facility near Paris

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to Indian Air Force

Techno-commercial negotiations on Rafale-M, Scorpene not yet final: Reports

NBCC sells nearly 400,000 sq ft commercial space in Delhi for Rs 1,558 cr

India emerging as telecom technology developer, exporter & leader: Vaishnaw

India will lead the world in 6G: PM Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress

Voda-Idea will make significant investments to roll out 5G network: Birla

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HALSafranaerospaceflights

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story