Reduce import dependency, focus on green construction, modular infra: Goyal

Goyal said sectors, including housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy play a key role in boosting the country's economic growth

100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs would help India move from a USD 4-trillion economy today to a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday asked the construction industry players to reduce import dependency, focus on clean and green construction, and work towards earthquake-resistant and modular infrastructure.

Speaking during the inauguration of the first edition of Chemicals & Allied Products Export Promotion Council's (CAPEXIL) Vibrant Buildcon 2025, in New Delhi, he said sectors, including housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy play a key role in boosting the country's economic growth.

"Every element, from cement and electricals to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem," he said.

The government initiatives, including 20 new smart industrial cities, improved tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs would help India move from a USD 4-trillion economy today to a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, Goyal added.

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

