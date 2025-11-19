Regional language films ruled the silver screen across India in 2025

Small and mid-budget regional language films caught movie buffs’ attention in 2025 as they showcased better content and authentic storytelling. This came at a time when the Hindi-film industry saw a 25 per cent drop in releases during the year.

The Gujarati film industry crossed the Rs 100-crore mark for the first time in 2025 in October. This was led by Gujarati film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which was among the top five films in October in terms of box office collection with Rs 92 crore. A film about a female superhero, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, broke records in the Malayalam film industry to make Rs 300 crore in global box office collection in six weeks, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam-language film worldwide. In Marathi, the adventure drama thriller film Dashavatar led in terms of box office collection with Rs 28.47 crore, as per Sacnilk. While the film trade analyst Girish Wankhede said that this year saw about 20 to 25 per cent fewer Hindi-film releases compared to 2024, cinema exhibitors like PVR Inox, Cinepolis India, Miraj Entertainment and Mukta A2 Cinemas noted that 2025 has seen a shift in audience preferences and demand. Many small and mid-budget regional films, with a budget of about Rs 10 to 15 crore, outperformed at the box office, according to industry executives.

Additionally, in October, Kantara – A Legend: Chapter-1 surpassed historical action film Chhaava to become India’s highest-grossing film of the year, with Rs 735 crore, as per a recent Ormax Media report. This helped push Kannada-language share in terms of box office collection. “2025 has truly been a landmark year for Indian cinema, marking the long-awaited rise and commercial success of regional films,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive, revenue and operations, PVR Inox. “Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam films have led this shift beautifully. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, a regional sleeper hit with around 40 per cent occupancy, was a pleasant surprise, driven by a sharp marketing strategy and strong traction beyond Gujarat. Dashavatar struck gold for Marathi cinema, while Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’s record-breaking run reaffirmed the mainstream success of Malayalam films.”

This year, in Marathi, followed by Dashavatar, Jarann, a psychological thriller film, comedy movie Gulkand, and Ata Thambaycha Naay led in terms of footfalls. The drama film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate in Gujarati, followed by an action comedy crime movie, Chaniya Toli, and a family comedy film, Umbarro, have drawn repeat audiences to theatres for Miraj Entertainment. This follows Gujarati cinema recording 10 million footfalls this year (as of October 5), as per a report by Ormax Media. It has not only broken every previous record in Gujarati film history but also crossed a major milestone by overtaking both Punjabi and Marathi cinema in total box office and footfalls in 2025. As a result, it has become the strongest box office (in language) in Indian cinema outside Hindi and the four South Indian languages.

Meanwhile, Malayalam cinema continued to lead in scale and reach, with fantasy-adventure film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, L2: Empuraan, and Thudarum together crossing over Rs 700 crore at the global box office. “There have been around 18 to 20 per cent fewer tentpole and mid-budget Hindi releases this year. Naturally, that opened up screens and mindspace for regional titles,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director (MD), Miraj Entertainment. “But it’s not the only reason behind their success. Regional filmmakers are offering strong scripts, relatable characters and inventive marketing. Audiences have evolved — they’re no longer loyal only to language, they’re loyal to good content. The true credit goes to the strength and freshness of regional storytelling. Punjabi and Bengali films are also performing better this year.”

Devang Sampat, MD, Cinepolis India, highlighted that regional films continue to bring in meaningful volumes and offer stability at a time when the Hindi slate has moved through uneven phases. “Regional cinema has always enjoyed strong loyalty, but this year the momentum has been broader and more frequent. Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese and Gujarati films have delivered sustained performance across our circuit. The shift this year is the consistency with which mid-budget regional films are performing and the way audiences are responding to stories that reflect diverse cultures and lived experiences,” Sampat added. On the other hand, Satwik Lele, chief operating officer (COO), Mukta A2 Cinemas, noted that this momentum of regional cinema has allowed the company to strengthen its partnerships with regional producers and distributors even further. He added that Mukta A2 Cinemas is collaborating on better release windows and focused on city-specific marketing.