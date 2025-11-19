Business-as-usual may erase 30% of revenue for tech services firms: Report

The global technology services industry faces major disruption if it continues to operate with a business-as-usual approach. This could erode revenue by 30 per cent or more, said a new report by Bain & Company.

The report, New Growth Equation for Tech Services, further noted that across the sector, margins have fallen by more than 200 basis points, and valuations have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Technology services firms stand at a defining moment,” said Kushal Raja, partner at Bain & Company. “AI and other structural shifts are redrawing the industry’s growth map. The next wave of winners will be those that reimagine strategy using a micro-battle approach, leverage AI to transform processes and move to platform-based, value-driven delivery. They are the ones that lead the way in revamping their talent and culture models to fully capture the value of this change.”

Why is AI becoming the biggest disruptor in tech services? AI is the biggest disrupter in tech services, but it is not the only one. Economic nationalism, an ageing population, and the energy transition are also forcing change across the industry. Together, these factors are reshaping how tech services providers operate, deliver value, and compete. What new opportunities are emerging despite these disruptions? Analysis by Bain shows that these factors also create new opportunities. The rise of an AI-driven economy is fuelling growth in areas such as data operations, systems modernisation, and chip design, while the modernisation of legacy platforms is unlocking new opportunities for core transformation.

As technology becomes central to every enterprise, AI-first models are redefining how organisations manage processes and operations, creating a new wave of demand for tech-enabled transformation. How steep could the revenue and margin impact be for firms? Bain’s research suggests that continuing to operate with a business-as-usual approach could erode revenue by 30 per cent or more. Firms stand to lose 5 to 7 points of EBIT margin from deal discounting to win more work, which could contribute to an enterprise value loss of 45 to 50 per cent over the next five years. To this, leading providers that reshape their offerings and delivery models, revamp talent, and move to value-based pricing are positioned to grow by 8 to 10 per cent, sustain or expand margins, and increase revenue multiples by 3 to 3.5 times.