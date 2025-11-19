The global technology services industry faces a sharp slowdown and risks losing nearly a third of its revenue if it continues operating as it does today, according to a new Bain & Company report.

After years of steady expansion, sector growth has slipped to 2–3 per cent, down from 4–5 per cent before the pandemic. Margins have fallen by more than 200 basis points and valuations have retreated to pre-Covid levels, according to the report titled 'The New Growth Equation for Tech Services'.

The report argues that as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) replace traditional works, up to 30 per cent of revenue could disappear.

Firms may also lose 5–7 percentage points of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin as competitive discounting increases, potentially wiping out 45–50 per cent of enterprise value over the next five years, the report added. ALSO READ: Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns What's causing the distruption? While AI is the most visible disruptor, the report states that broader forces like economic nationalism, aging population and the energy transition are also forcing change across the industry. "Together, these factors are reshaping how tech services providers operate, deliver value and compete," the report said.

It added that although these factors are driving disruption, they are also opening up new opportunities. The report suggests that integration of AI into existing workflows will generate fresh demand for modernisation, data transformation, and industry-specific solutions. ALSO READ: Is Big Tech betting wrong? Meta's AI pioneer says LLM boom is a dead end Legacy systems are also becoming easier to update with AI tools, creating new avenues in banking and other sectors. AI’s shift to the edge and the surge in demand for application-specific chips will also expand work in chip design, validation, and data centre infrastructure, the report said.