Relief for telcos as SC grants right to claim tax credits on infra duties

In a win for telecom companies such as Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Communications, Indus towers, Tata telecommunications, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said they can avail tax credits accumulated for duties paid on infrastructure such as tower, it's parts, shelter, printers and chairs, against the service tax they pay for providing cellular services.

The Division Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh overturned the Bombay High Court ruling of 2014, which said that telcos cannot avail themselves of CENVAT(central value added tax)credit on infrastructure against the service tax paid for providing cellular services. The ruling is in tune with views of various high courts, particularly the 2018 Delhi High Court decision.

“Having held that the tower and pre-fabricated buildings (PFBs) are “goods” and not immovable property and since these goods are used for providing mobile telecommunication services, the inescapable conclusion is that they would also qualify as “inputs” under Rule 2(k) for the purpose of credit benefits under the CENVAT Rules,” the court said.

The government has till now mandated telcos to pay excise duties on various items for setting up their business, more particularly for erection of mobile towers and peripherals like prefabricated buildings, and restricted them from taking the benefit of CENVAT Credit under the CENVAT Credit Rules, 2004 for the purpose of service tax payment on the output services rendered by them.

The scheme allows manufacturers and service providers to offset taxes paid on inputs, capital goods, and input services against the taxes payable on their final product or service. It was designed to avoid the cascading effect of taxes, that is, where tax is levied on tax at various stages of production or service provision. Avoiding the cascading effect would bring down the price of the finished goods for the consumers and the cost of manufacturing for manufacturers.

Conflicting views had been given by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts on the matter so far, which had been challenged before the Supreme Court by both the telcos and Revenue. The question of law was whether tower parts and shelters qualify as "capital goods" or "inputs" under the CENVAT Rules and whether towers can be considered components of capital goods.

“The Apex Court's judgement will not only help the industry in fulfilling the compliances, but will also help reduce the financial burden on the sector. By confirming the view of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court, this verdict reinforces fairness and consistency in taxation," S.P. Kochhar, Director General of telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India said.

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) which represents tower firms said the judgment will significantly improve the financial health of infrastructure providers, enabling them to accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure across India. "It will release substantial working capital that can be strategically reinvested in infrastructure development, while simultaneously reducing the overall cost of service delivery across the sector," Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General, DIPA said.

Lawyers said the judgement may have limited impact. “Since the ruling is in relation to the service tax regime which has now been merged into GST, it will have very limited prospective effect. However, in the recent case of Safari Retreats, the Supreme Court has held a similar view on allowability of GST Credit on construction of building,” said Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates

Lengthy legal fight

The Central Excise Department had issued a show-cause notice in April 2006 to Bharti Airtel for availing CENVAT credit on excise duty paid for tower parts, prefabricated shelters, printers, chairs and a few other equipment till 2006 to the tune of Rs.2.04 crore.

According to the department, items such as towers and shelters dID not qualify as capital goods or inputs as they are not a part of the final service rendered to the consumers. They had also said Airtel suppressed facts to claim ineligible credit and sought recovery of the credit, with penalties and interest, and proposed confiscation of the goods.

But Airtel had contended towers and shelters form an integral part of the Base Transceiver Station (BTS) system, which qualifies as "capital goods" under the rules. When the dispute reached the Commissioner of Central Excise, it held that towers were immovable property and not "goods." and imposed a penalty equal to the credit amount and interest on Airtel.

The Department also raised demand notices issued from October 2004 to March 2008 to the tune of Rs.17.43 crores. A second Commissioner’s order in March 2009 partially allowed credit on antennas but rejected credit for towers and shelters, arguing they were not capital goods or inputs.