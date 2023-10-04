Renewable tech can improve energy security by diversifying supply: IWTMA

Renewable technologies can improve energy security by diversifying power supply options, a senior official of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association said on Wednesday.

The future lies in round the clock power through renewable energy. The solution lies in wind or solar energy equipment, the Association's secretary general D V Giri said in a release.

"Renewable energy is providing affordable electricity and can also help stabilise energy prices in the future. Renewable technologies can also create a system less prone to market shocks and improve energy security by diversifying power supply options that are currently available," he said during the inaugural of the three-day "wind energy India 2023."



Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni, Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane who were present on the occasion underscored the need for a collaboration, policy reforms and technology innovation to accelerate the growth of the wind energy industry.

Windenergy India 2023 showcases products displayed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), component manufacturers, industrial equipment makers, gear boxes, among others.

Supported by the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy, Niti Aayog and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the event has delegations from various government agencies from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The trade fair showcases exhibitors from Germany, Spain, France, United States of America, Brazil, Japan, the release added.