Results preview: High base may weigh on developers' Q1 pre-sales

According to Anarock, uncertainty amid the West Asia war and its inevitable supply chain disruptions impacted overall housing sales in the top seven cities in Q1 FY27, with residential sales dropping 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent Q-o-Q.

Nomura expects only Godrej Properties to report meaningful Y-o-Y growth in pre-sales, while Lodha Developers is likely to post about 3.37 per cent growth. DLF, Prestige Estates, and Oberoi Realty are projected to report lower pre-sales due to fewer or no launches and a high base effect. Godrej’s performance will be supported by launches in Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The top two listed developers of India — DLF and Lodha — did not launch any new projects during Q1FY27. With no new laun­ches and a high base from Q1 FY26, DLF’s pre-sales will be largely driven by the super luxury project Dahlias.