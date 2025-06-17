Home / Industry / News / 93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report

A new report shows India's 2,000 richest individuals control ₹100 trillion in wealth, 93 per cent of which is tied to listed company stakes, led by top business houses

money, financial, cash, rupee
Around 86 per cent of the wealth created by these individuals is earned from their flagship companies.
Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Around 2,000 of the richest Indians hold ₹100 trillion in wealth, 93 per cent of which is derived from the value of their stakes in listed companies, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators report. The remaining 7 per cent of the wealth is held in unlisted companies.
 
As the analysis is based only on shareholding data that is publicly available, the report may not have captured the complete unlisted universe and the wealth held under trusts and through private entities.
 
In addition, nearly 60 per cent of the overall wealth tracked by the report belongs to individuals from the top 50 business houses. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the ₹100 trillion wealth.
 
“Beyond the ₹100-trillion net worth of India’s wealthiest lies another ₹50 trillion of wealth in trusts (₹15 trillion) and corporate entities (₹35 trillion) that are part of promoter holdings,” the report said.
 
The report also includes a list of 2,013 wealth creators with a minimum net worth of ₹500 crore. The list, led by Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, includes 161 individuals with net worth of over ₹10,000 crore.
 
Over 70 per cent of the names in the list are men, and they together account for 76 per cent of the total wealth, the report said.
 
The report also highlights that India’s first-generation entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have attained wealth by leveraging the digital economy, including sectors such as broking and investment platforms, e-commerce solutions, edtech and fintech.
 
Around 86 per cent of the wealth created by these individuals is earned from their flagship companies. Only around 30 per cent of the individuals on the list derive their wealth from two or more companies.

Topics :Billionaires wealthrichest indianswealth inequalityRich Indians

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

