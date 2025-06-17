93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report

Around 2,000 of the richest Indians hold ₹100 trillion in wealth, 93 per cent of which is derived from the value of their stakes in listed companies, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators report. The remaining 7 per cent of the wealth is held in unlisted companies.

As the analysis is based only on shareholding data that is publicly available, the report may not have captured the complete unlisted universe and the wealth held under trusts and through private entities.

In addition, nearly 60 per cent of the overall wealth tracked by the report belongs to individuals from the top 50 business houses. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the ₹100 trillion wealth.

“Beyond the ₹100-trillion net worth of India’s wealthiest lies another ₹50 trillion of wealth in trusts (₹15 trillion) and corporate entities (₹35 trillion) that are part of promoter holdings,” the report said. The report also includes a list of 2,013 wealth creators with a minimum net worth of ₹500 crore. The list, led by Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani, includes 161 individuals with net worth of over ₹10,000 crore. Over 70 per cent of the names in the list are men, and they together account for 76 per cent of the total wealth, the report said.