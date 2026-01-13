Hungry for power: Rise of data centres fuels concerns over energy infra

This rapid build-out of data centres, especially in clusters and around urban areas, comes with its own set of challenges. Grid congestion and connection queues are increasing in many regions in the developed world, where queues for new data centres are often already long. The rapid rollout of data centres also has implications for supply. Most data centres are connected to the grid, and the electricity mix they consume reflects the electricity mix of the region in which they are located. At the global level, renewables remain the leading source of additional electricity for data centres, contributing around 45 per cent of growth through to 2035, or nearly 400 terawatt hour.