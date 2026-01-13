Hungry for power: Rise of data centres fuels concerns over energy infra

India has five major data centre hubs, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai. According to Garg, while clustering is a feature of the industry globally, in India such highly concentrated energy demand will further strain local power networks, given that an average data centre consumes as much power as the equivalent of 100,000 homes. “Conversely, these clusters are prime sites for renewable energy resources such as rooftop solar, battery and energy storage systems (BESS) and local microgrids. Globally, renewables power half of the new data centres and India is no exception,” Garg said.