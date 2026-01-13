Qcom firms rethink 10-minute delivery branding after labour ministry push

Notably, according to a report by CareEdge Advisory, the country’s qcom market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with gross order value projected to rise from Rs 64,000 crore in FY25 to nearly Rs 2 trillion by FY28. The sector expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 142 per cent between FY22 and FY25.
The sector has also witnessed significant and successive rounds of funding from investors including Tiger Global, Accel, Prosus, Tencent and Y Combinator, among others. For instance, Zepto has been aggressively raising funding in the past few months. Last year, it raised $665 million in June, $340 million in August, and $350 million in a round in November. This year, in October, it announced the closure of approximately a $450 million funding round at a $7 billion valuation. Another platform, Swiggy Instamart, recently raised Rs 10,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement, and Eternal, the parent company of qcom platform Blinkit, has infused Rs 600 crore into the company.