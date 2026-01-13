Qcom firms rethink 10-minute delivery branding after labour ministry push

“It’s important to note that half of the deliveries do not happen in 10 minutes; it usually takes more time than that. If it’s about dropping the claim of 10-minute deliveries, then it should not be a big problem, but that does not change the business model in any way,” a source at a large qcom firm said. Another source at another quick-commerce platform spoke along similar lines, mentioning that delivery persons will take the same time to deliver from dark stores as usual, and no significant changes will happen on the business and operations side.