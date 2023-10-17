Rs 10 trn investment, over 300 MoUs on cards during Maritime Summit

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that the 3rd Global Maritime India Summit is going to begin in Mumbai today under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expected investment of Rs 10 lakh crore and more than 300 MoUs are likely to be signed during Summit.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said that this is the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 before this it was also organized in 2016 and 2021. Under the leadership of the world's most popular leader, PM Narendra Modi, the country has started moving rapidly on the path of development. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has woken up today because of the strength, courage and guidance given by the capable leadership to strengthen the country.

"Through Global Maritime India Summit, Bharat is definitely going to become a leading maritime nation in the coming times and the progress that has been achieved, the development that has been possible in the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways in the last 9.5 years are under the guidance of PM Modi", he added.

Union Minister Sonowal further said that overall, more than 50 countries are going to participate and our expectation is that around Rs 10 lakh crore will be invested and more than 300 MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) will be signed. "I think the ports, shipping and waterways sectors, it is certain that India will play a major role in the coming days," he said.

"Many senior ministers of the Government of India will participate in this 3-day Summit in different discussions and global CEOs of major maritime companies from different countries will also participate", he added.

The Minister added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is going to become the third-largest economy in the world within a short time and in order to take this direction forward, our three-day Global Maritime India Summit is starting today in Mumbai. This program will be inaugurated by PM Modi.

The third version of the International Maritime India Summit 2023 will be a lot larger and more inclusive than the earlier two summits organized in 2016 and 2021 by way of scale and participation.

The ministry's greatest maritime occasion is scheduled from October 17 to 19 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai.