Home / Industry / News / Sales cross record Rs 1.5 cr at KVIC outlet in Delhi's CP on Gandhi Jayanti

Sales cross record Rs 1.5 cr at KVIC outlet in Delhi's CP on Gandhi Jayanti

This appeal created a huge impact on the public, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
.According to the latest sales data, products worth Rs 1,33,95,000 was sold at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti last year

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

For the first time, products worth Rs 1.5 crore were sold at the Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, KVIC said on Wednesday.

"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the flagship Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place in the heart of New Delhi witnessed the highest ever sale of Khadi and Village Industries products worth Rs 1,52,45,000," Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.

According to KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, the prime minister in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme on September 24, had appealed to people to buy a khadi product on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

This appeal created a huge impact on the public, he said.

According to the latest sales data, products worth Rs 1,33,95,000 was sold at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

Also Read

Boosting sales of khadi products: Govt initiatives and schemes explained

Khadi and Village Industries sales grew by 332.14% in last nine years

Turnover of Khadi-Village Industries products up 17% to Rs 1.34 trn in FY23

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Gujarat's new policy to generate 50% power via renewable sources by 2030

DPIIT, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya ink pact to advance national master plan

COAI says OTTs paying Fair Share Charge won't violate net neutrality

Govt changes insolvency rules to exclude leased aircraft from moratorium

FIFS asks govt to not impose GST on online gaming with retrospective effect

Topics :KVICKhadi IndiaKhadi IndustryKhadi productsKhadi policy

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story